Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $3.55

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00013606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $22.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00038542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,981,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,684,066 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

