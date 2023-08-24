Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Stock Holdings Increased by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. 40,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0372 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

