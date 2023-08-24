Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $826.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,124,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,738,000 after buying an additional 5,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

