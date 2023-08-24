Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 128,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 88,904 shares.The stock last traded at $79.82 and had previously closed at $79.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

