Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $951.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.30.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

