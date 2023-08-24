Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.24% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 41,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.