Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 24th (ADI, AGTI, ALLY, ALPMY, AMSWA, BLMN, BWEN, CSGS, DKILY, EBOSF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 24th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $190.00 target price on the stock.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EBOS Group (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.60.

MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. KGI Securities currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $8.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.