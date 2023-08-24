Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 24th (ADI, AGTI, ALLY, ALPMY, AMSWA, BLMN, BWEN, CSGS, DKILY, EBOSF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 24th:
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $190.00 target price on the stock.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.
Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EBOS Group (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.60.
MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. KGI Securities currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $8.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.