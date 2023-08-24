Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BorgWarner (BWA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) recently:

8/17/2023 – BorgWarner had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – BorgWarner is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – BorgWarner had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.98 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2023 – BorgWarner is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $53.00.

7/10/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00.

7/6/2023 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

7/6/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00.

7/2/2023 – BorgWarner is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 590,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

Get BorgWarner Inc alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after buying an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.