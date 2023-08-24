Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,229 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 9,059 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,139,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,670,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after buying an additional 4,529,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.