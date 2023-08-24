IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 6.8%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 2,556,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,977,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Westpark Capital lowered shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,845,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IonQ by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

