iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (XDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

TSE XDV remained flat at C$26.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 27,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.96. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$24.76 and a 52 week high of C$29.49.

