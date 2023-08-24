iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,466,000 after buying an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,740. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.49 and its 200 day moving average is $254.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

