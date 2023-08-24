iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.76. 884,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.49 and its 200 day moving average is $254.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

