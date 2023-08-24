iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 3.3% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

INDA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. 2,050,026 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

