iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213,396 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.82% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $236,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,785 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

