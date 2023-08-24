iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.94. 572,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,375. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

