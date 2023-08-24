iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 901,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770,944 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $82,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after buying an additional 133,480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 140,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,572. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

