iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 977,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 367,994 shares.The stock last traded at $108.05 and had previously closed at $108.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

