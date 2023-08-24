iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

XIU opened at C$30.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$27.37 and a 12 month high of C$31.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.73.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.