iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance
XIU opened at C$30.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$27.37 and a 12 month high of C$31.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.73.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
