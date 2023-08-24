Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 10,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 60,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth $256,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.