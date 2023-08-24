Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.19

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.19 and traded as high as C$19.32. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$19.31, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.77, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.19.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Data Processing and Software Licensing Services, and Energy Storage Systems segments. The company holds an option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights in the Tintic copper-gold project located in Utah; and Santa Cruz copper project located in Arizona.

