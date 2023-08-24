Jane Lauder Sells 12,661 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.47. 1,022,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.01 and its 200 day moving average is $212.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $491,589,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

