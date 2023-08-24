Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.04. The company had a trading volume of 305,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,623. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

