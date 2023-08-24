Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $494.07 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,318,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,541,340 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 3.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.81% of Shopify worth $494,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.49.

Shopify Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 3,836,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,244,916. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

