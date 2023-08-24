Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,632 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $86,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 98.1% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

MDLZ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $71.51. 1,462,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

