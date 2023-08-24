Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 11,633 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.88% of Alarm.com worth $22,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALRM

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $259,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,603 shares of company stock worth $859,714. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.