Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 7,508 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,995. The company has a market cap of $481.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

