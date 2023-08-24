JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Rating Lowered by ING Group

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JDE Peet’s Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. JDE Peet’s has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $31.77.
About JDE Peet’s
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JDE Peet’s
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.