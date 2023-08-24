Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Trading Down 0.9%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. 21,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 330,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 297.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

