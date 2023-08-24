Joe T. Ford Buys 10,000 Shares of Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Westrock Coffee Stock Down 0.1 %
WEST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 348,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,983. The stock has a market cap of $893.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.71.
Westrock Coffee Company Profile
