Joe T. Ford Buys 10,000 Shares of Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 0.1 %

WEST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 348,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,983. The stock has a market cap of $893.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.71.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

