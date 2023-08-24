John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 123,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

