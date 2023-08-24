John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF
The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.
