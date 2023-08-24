John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

Get John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHCB. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,558,000.

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.