JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Down 0.4%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.66 and last traded at $55.78. 19,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 37,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 194.0% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

