JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 26,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JDIV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.