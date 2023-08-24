Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.75

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.02), with a volume of 619936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Kanabo Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.67.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; and operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store.

See Also

