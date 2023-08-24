KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. KBR has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KBR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 374,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,293. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.