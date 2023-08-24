Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $5.35. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 11,868 shares changing hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 million, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

