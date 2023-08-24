Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $5.35. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 11,868 shares changing hands.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 million, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.
