Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.00

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Klabin Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

