Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $441.34 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,775,777,573 coins and its circulating supply is 3,192,752,451 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation.
Buying and Selling Klaytn
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.