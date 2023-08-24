Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Foot Locker worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

FL opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

