Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 482 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $168.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $205.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

