KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Gap Down to $38.92

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.92, but opened at $38.07. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 23,077 shares trading hands.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 453,476 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 233,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 176,796 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,044,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,743,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

