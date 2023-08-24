La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Trading Up 2.9% After Strong Earnings

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 66,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 366,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

