Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 393,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 485,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lake Resources from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Lake Resources Price Performance

Lake Resources Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

