Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $90.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,216,000 after purchasing an additional 360,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

