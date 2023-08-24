Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Loop Capital from $237.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LANC stock opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.89. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 55.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after buying an additional 414,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 9.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,727,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

