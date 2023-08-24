Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Trading Down 12.5%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 27,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 46,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landsea Homes stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Featured Articles

