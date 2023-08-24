Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $70.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.21, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

