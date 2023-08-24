LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Shares Up 14.7%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 3,371,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 655,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.

