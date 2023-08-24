Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LEE stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37.

Insider Transactions at Lee Enterprises

In related news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

